Who Got The Work

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor partners Adam W. Poff and Samantha G. Wilson have stepped in to represent Global Plasma Solutions Inc. (GPS), the maker of needlepoint bipolar ionization technology used to reduce SARS-CoV-2 in indoor environments, in a pending consumer class action. The case, filed Dec. 2 in Delaware District Court by Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith; Reich & Binstock; the Mills Law Firm and the Keeton Firm, accuses GPS of misrepresenting the safety of their products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephanos Bibas, is 1:22-cv-01566, Fishlock v. Global Plasma Solutions Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 16, 2023, 6:57 AM