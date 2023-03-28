New Suit - Class Action

Toyota Motor and Toyota Motor North America were hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit alleges that certain RAV4 vehicles have defective roofs which tend to cause their electrical systems to short due to water intrusion. The complaint was brought by Lockridge Grindal Nauen; Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky; Gustafson Gluek; the Miller Law Firm; and Moon Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02279, Fishkind et al v. Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc. et al.

Automotive

March 28, 2023, 8:05 PM

Judith Fishkind

Todd Fishkind

Lockridge Grindal Nauen

Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor North America, Inc.

Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product