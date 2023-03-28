Toyota Motor and Toyota Motor North America were hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit alleges that certain RAV4 vehicles have defective roofs which tend to cause their electrical systems to short due to water intrusion. The complaint was brought by Lockridge Grindal Nauen; Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky; Gustafson Gluek; the Miller Law Firm; and Moon Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02279, Fishkind et al v. Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc. et al.
March 28, 2023, 8:05 PM