Pierson Ferdinand was born in early January after a massive exodus from FisherBroyles led to 130 lawyers signing on to join Pierson Ferdinand. In February the firm officially brought in 25 partners. The swift exit of nearly half of FisherBroyles' attorneys marks one of the largest law firm migrations, standing next to the departure of lawyers from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith in 2023.

March 05, 2024, 4:31 PM

