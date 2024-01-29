FisherBroyles Picks Up IP Lawyers in LA, Litigator in Chicag...

News From Law.com

FisherBroyles has expanded in California, adding two Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton intellectual property lawyers in Los Angeles who were attracted to the firm's low overhead and flexibility, and separately a longtime litigator with a solo practice in Chicago who sought marketing and administrative support. Christopher Schaffer joined FisherBroyles as a partner in December, and Tony Bramian joined this month, both from Kilpatrick Townsend, although the firm announced the hires on Friday. In Chicago, commercial and IP litigator Matthew Wawrzyn joined on Jan. 15, a move the firm announced on Monday.

