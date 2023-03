Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dinsmore & Shohl on Tuesday removed a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit against Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Joshua W. Fisher. The case is 4:23-cv-00044, Fisher v. Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

March 21, 2023, 6:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Joshua W Fisher

defendants

Does 1 Through 10, Inclusive

Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, LLC

defendant counsels

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 371/for claims under the Truth in Lending Act