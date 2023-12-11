Marcus McCutcheon of Baker & Hostetler has entered an appearance for Postmeds Inc. d/b/a Truepill, a mail-order pharmaceutical company, in a pending data breach class action. The action was filed Nov. 7 in California Northern District Court by Cole & Van Note and Laukaitis Law on behalf of millions of patients whose personally identifiable information, including HIPAA-protected health information, was allegedly compromised in an Aug. 2023 cyberattack. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sallie Kim, is 3:23-cv-05743, Fisher et al v. PostMeds, Inc.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
December 11, 2023, 4:19 PM