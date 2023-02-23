New Suit - Class Action

Norfolk Southern was slapped with a toxic tort class action Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court in relation to the Feb. 2023 train derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio. The complaint contends that Norfolk was negligent in its operation of freight train 32N, causing over 1.1 million pounds of vinyl chloride to ignite, exposing nearby residents to harmful amounts of toxins. The suit was brought by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; Johnson & Johnson Law Office; Goldenberg Schneider LPA; and the Lyon Firm. The case is 4:23-cv-00350, Fisher et al v. Norfolk Southern Corporation et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 23, 2023, 3:20 PM