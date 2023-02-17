New Suit - Product Liability Class Action

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, was slapped with a product liability class action on Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles, Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, Newsom Law and the Miller Law Firm, alleges that a defective eTorque system in the 2019-2022 Dodge Ram and Jeep Wrangler causes unexpected engine shutdowns and emergency braking. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10426, Fisher et al. v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

February 17, 2023, 6:14 PM