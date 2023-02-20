Who Got The Work

Mark L. Hanover, Sonia R. Martin and Kristine Schanbacher of Dentons have entered appearances for Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. in a pending policyholder class action. The action, filed Jan. 6 in California Eastern District Court by Rimon PC and Century Law Group LLP, claims that Nationwide shortchanges insureds who are compelled to relocate due to a covered loss and incur increased transportation costs. The suit contends that Nationwide pays a mileage reimbursement rate that is less than industry practice and the rate allowed by IRS regulations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd, is 2:23-cv-00027, Fishell et al v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 20, 2023, 6:41 AM