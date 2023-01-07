New Suit - Insurance Class Action

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. was hit with a policyholder class action Friday in California Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by Rimon PC and Century Law Group LLP, claims that Nationwide shortchanges insureds who are compelled to relocate due to a covered loss and incur increased transportation costs. The suit contends that Nationwide pays a mileage reimbursement rate that is less than industry practice and the rate allowed by IRS regulations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00027, Fishell et al v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 07, 2023, 8:31 PM