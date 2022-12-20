Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cullen & Dykman on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Alexander Briukhan, Broadway Properties and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit, which arises from the parties' operation of several gas station companies, accuses the defendants of mismanaging company assets, diverting profits and freezing the plaintiff out. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Peter E. Briskin on behalf of Alexander Fishbeyn. The case is 2:22-cv-07402, Fishbeyn v. Briukhan et al.

New Jersey

December 20, 2022, 1:28 PM