New Suit - Franchise & Trademark Infringement

Gallagher & Kennedy and Lathrop GPM filed a franchise and trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Arizona District Court on behalf of Fish Window Cleaning Services. The complaint accuses MOAB Cleaning and former Fish Window franchise employees of falsifying their gross sales, failing to pay royalties and using Fish Window marks outside of contractually specified parameters. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01099, Fish Window Cleaning Services Incorporated v. Moab Enterprises LLC et al.

June 15, 2023, 8:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Fish Window Cleaning Services Incorporated

Plaintiffs

Gallagher & Kennedy

Lathrop GPM

defendants

Cameron Westmoreland

James C Brown, Jr

Moab Cleaning LLC

Moab Enterprises LLC

Olivia Westmoreland

