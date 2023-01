Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Treadaway Bollinger on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Great American Insurance to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, for property damage claims arising from a boating collision, was filed by Corban Gunn PLLC on behalf of Fish Venice Charters and Edward Burger. The case is 1:23-cv-00001, Fish Venice Charters LLC et al. v. Great American Insurance Co.

Insurance

January 03, 2023, 8:08 PM