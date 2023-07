New Suit - ERISA

Unum Insurance was hit with an ERISA lawsuit on Thursday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, over disability benefits, was brought by Davis Olszeski on behalf of Yelena Y. Fish. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00919, Fish v. Unum Life Insurance Co. of America.

Insurance

July 20, 2023, 7:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Yelena Y. Fish

Plaintiffs

Davis Olszeski LLP

defendants

Unum Life Insurance Company of America

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute