New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Tom’s of Maine, a toothpaste company under Colgate-Palmolive, was slapped with a consumer class action Friday in New York Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Sheehan & Associates, argues that, contrary to marketing, the defendant's toothpaste products lack ingredients which reduce the risk of gingivitis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00110, Fish v. Tom's of Maine, Inc.