Fish & Richardson, with new office leadership in Washington, D.C., plans to continue slow, but steady head count growth in the District, with the office a mix of IP and litigation lawyers. Litigation principal Richard Sterba has been appointed as office managing principal of Fish & Richardson's D.C. office, succeeding Lauren Degnan, who will focus on co-leading the firm's newly formed appellate group, the firm said in late June.

June 30, 2024, 7:39 PM