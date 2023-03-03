Fish & Richardson Breaks Half-Billion Revenue After Tremendo...

News From Law.com

Fish & Richardson, the nation's leading intellectual property law firm by patent applications filed, litigations and appearances in front of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, saw no shortage of demand in 2022. A busy year for clients also helped the Boston-founded law firm hit $512 million in annual revenue. Revenue per lawyer increased 11.1% and profits per equity partner was up 10.3%, thanks in part to attrition in total head count and the equity partnership that measured less than 1.5% for each group.

March 03, 2023, 5:28 PM