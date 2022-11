News From Law.com

A Fish & Richardson team defended Judge Colm Connolly's investigation into the ownership of patent assertion entities affiliated with consultant Maxevar LLC and by extension IP Edge. The Fish team said in a 49-page filing that the appellate court should not "impede the district court's inherent powers to uncover whether there is fraud being committed on the judicial system."

Technology

November 29, 2022, 7:16 PM