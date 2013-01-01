New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Audi and Volkswagen, the German automobile manufacturers, were hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit was brought by Sauder Schelkopf LLC on behalf of owners of 2013-2022 Audi vehicles equipped with 3.0T engines that contain an allegedly defective water pump. The court action accuses the defendants of failing to disclose this defect to consumers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05875, Fiscina et al v. Volkswagen Group Of America, Inc. et al.