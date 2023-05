Removed To Federal Court

Sazerac Co. on Wednesday removed a consumer class action to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Harvarth Law Group, claims that the company's 'Fireball Cinnamon' beverage in a miniature bottle contains no alcohol despite its trade dress, which implies that it is alcoholic. Sazerac is represented by Tucker Ellis. The case is 4:23-cv-00583, Fischer v. Sazerac Company, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 03, 2023, 7:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Angela Fischer

defendants

Does 1 through 10

Sazerac Company, Inc.

defendant counsels

Tucker Ellis

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct