Who Got The Work

Michael J. Ball of Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease has entered an appearance for JohnCol Inc., Allen Hertzman, Joseph Hertzman and other defendants in a pending employment class action. The case, filed July 13 in Ohio Southern District Court by Biller & Kimble, accuses the Papa John's franchise operator of underpaying delivery drivers by failing to reimburse drivers for vehicle maintenance, gasoline, cellphone charges and other expenses. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah D. Morrison, is 2:22-cv-02779, Fischer v. JohnCol, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 29, 2022, 9:39 AM