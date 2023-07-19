New Suit - Civil RICO

Winston & Strawn filed a civil RICO lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of Gail Corder Fischer, derivatively on behalf of commercial real estate brokerage firm Clifford Fischer & Co. The suit contends that ETC & Associates LLC and other defendants violated state law and regulations by receiving commission kickbacks from Clifford Fischer in exchange for business referrals despite not holding brokerage licenses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00659, Fischer et al v. Hofmann et al.

Business Services

July 19, 2023, 5:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Clifford Fischer & Company

Gail Corder Fischer

Winston & Strawn

defendants

Alejandra Gamino

Andrea Weiss

Clifford R. Fischer

David Gerschultz

Etc & Associates LLC

Ivan Berumen

Ivan T. Hofmann

James D. Carreker

Larry E. Teel

Ronald R. Trombetta

Theodore D. Uzelac

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims