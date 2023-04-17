New Suit - Employment Class Action

Geico was slapped with an employment class action on Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Outten & Golden and Kessler Matura on behalf of Special Investigators who evaluate claims of suspected auto and medical insurance fraud. According to the complaint, while Geico doesn't overtly force Special Investigators to work overtime, assigned workloads and performance quotas effectively pressure them to work off the clock without pay. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02848, Fischer et al. v. Government Employees Insurance Co.

Insurance

April 17, 2023, 6:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Charise Jones

Constance Mangan

John Moeser

Keith Fischer

Louis Pia

Michael O'sullivan

Thomas Barden

Kessler Matura P.C.

defendants

Government Employees Insurance Company

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations