First-Year Associates Caught in the Crosshairs of Big Laws L...

Several of the first-year associates who initially planned to start at Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian in October, only to have their start date pushed to January, found themselves out of a job on Tuesday. Since news of the 10% reduction of associates, paralegals and staff across U.S. offices broke, four sources familiar with the reduction shared that the cuts included several first-year associates as well as other junior and midlevel associates and a few of counsel across the Bay Area, Los Angeles, New York and Boston.

April 07, 2023, 5:00 AM

