Retired Judge Dolores Sloviter, the first woman to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, died Oct. 12 at the age of 90 after a long illness, according to an announcement from the federal appellate court. Sloviter was the fourth woman in the country to serve on a federal appellate court, as well as making her mark as the first, and so far only, female chief justice of the Third Circuit.

October 18, 2022, 2:59 PM