Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Phelps Dunbar on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London and StarStone Specialty Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by AMO Trial Lawyers on behalf of First United Methodist Church of Houma. The case is 2:23-cv-00610, First United Methodist Church of Houma v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London Subscribing to Policy No. Amaa0002777 et al.

Insurance

February 16, 2023, 5:13 PM