First Solar filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Ohio Northern District Court accusing Toledo Solar of false advertising. The court action, brought by Squire Patton Boggs, alleges that the defendant misrepresents itself as a manufacturer of certain solar modules that were actually made by the plaintiff, including modules installed at the mansion of the governor of Ohio. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01053, First Solar, Inc. v. Toledo Solar, Inc.

May 24, 2023, 12:12 PM

