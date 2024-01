News From Law.com

Opponents of environmental, social and governance initiatives only managed to garner about 2% of investor votes in favor of their anti-ESG shareholder proposals last year, according to the EY Center for Board Matters. But such groups asserting that ESG is a distraction to maximizing profit and shareholder returns are persistent—as some of the first proxy statements of 2024 show.

Legal Services

January 16, 2024, 10:47 AM

nature of claim: /