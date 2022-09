Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Shults Law Firm and Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Mr. JJ LLC to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, for alleged breaches of a referral agreement and separation agreement, was filed by Friday, Eldredge & Clark on behalf of First Security Bank. The case is 4:22-cv-00831, First Security Bank v. Mr JJ LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

September 14, 2022, 4:10 PM