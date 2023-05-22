First-of-Its-Kind Ruling is a Win for Texas Construction Con...

News From Law.com

A court of appeals dismissal of a construction contractor lawsuit against a state university's immunity defense was reversed in a first of its kind test decided by the Texas Supreme Court. In a per curiam opinion, the high court ruled in Pepper-Lawson Horizon International Group LLC v. Texas Southern University that the First Court of Appeals at Houston erred when it used a defense plea to jurisdiction to go "so far into the substance of the claims that plaintiffs would be required to put on their case to establish jurisdiction." Andrew Myers, the Houston-based construction law firm for the plaintiff, said, "This ruling has a profound impact on all contractors doing business with the State of Texas. Specifically, state government entities will no longer be able to unreasonably stonewall contractor claimants."

