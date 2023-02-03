New Suit - Trade Secrets

McCarter & English filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of First National Property Management. The suit targets Renaissance Equity Partners and two former First National employees for allegedly misappropriating investor lists, business plans and other confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00603, First National Property Management, L.L.C. v. Chapman et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 03, 2023, 12:58 PM