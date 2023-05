News From Law.com

After prevailing in a series of lawsuits over the unauthorized use of their images, 10 models and actresses are going after an insurance company that denied the defendants' requests for coverage. First Mercury Insurance Co. faces claims for breach of contract and declaratory judgment in a suit the models filed in a federal court in New Jersey seeking more than $900,000.

May 17, 2023, 3:14 PM

