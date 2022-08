New Suit

First Mercury Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, brought by Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons, names Pat Tons Roofing in connection with underlying injury claims. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00877, First Mercury Insurance Company v. Pat Tons RRC, LLC, d/b/a Pat Tons Roofing.

Insurance

August 10, 2022, 7:09 PM