New Suit

The Travelers Indemnity Company and March Associates Construction Inc. were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The court action, brought by Kennedys on behalf of First Mercury Insurance Company and other plaintiffs, seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:22-cv-07043, First Mercury Insurance Company et al v. The Travelers Indemnity Company et al.

Insurance

August 18, 2022, 7:51 PM