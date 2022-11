Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against StarStone Specialty Insurance to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a windstorm, was filed by Krapf Legal on behalf of First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. The case is 2:22-cv-00728, First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church Inc. v. StarStone Specialty Insurance Co.

Insurance

November 17, 2022, 12:16 PM