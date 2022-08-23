New Suit - Contract

Reed Smith filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of First Look Entertainment Inc. and First Look Institute Inc. The suit seeks to enforce Axis Insurance Company to indemnify and defend plaintiff in accordance with an employment practices liability policy for the full amount of a settlement claim in an underlying action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05957, First Look Entertainment, Inc. et al v. Axis Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 23, 2022, 6:06 AM