Two Miami attorneys have set the stage for what could amount to nearly twenty lawsuits from a recent boating accident near the Port of Miami.A tour boat and a private vessel collided off the coast of Miami, Feb 11, leaving over a dozen hospitalized.Eric J. Mausner, trial attorney and managing partner of Mausner Graham Injury Law, said, "It's unclear at this time how many claimants or lawsuits there will be."

February 29, 2024, 2:07 PM

