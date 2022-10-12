Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bohyer, Erickson, Beaudette & Tranel on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, and other defendants to Montana District Court. The suit, filed by Sheehy Law Firm and Nelson Law Firm on behalf of Whitsell Manufacturing Inc. and other plaintiffs, seeks a declaration that Travelers has breached its duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiffs in an underlying fire damage action. The case is 1:22-cv-00112, First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. et al v. The Travelers Indemnity Company of America et al.

Insurance

October 12, 2022, 4:24 AM