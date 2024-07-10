First Infant Formula Trial Against Abbott Begins in Missouri...

News From Law.com

The first trial against Abbott Laboratories over its cow's milk-based infant formula designed for premature babies opened on Tuesday in Missouri. Attorney Jake Plattenberger told jurors that Abbott's Similac brand caused plaintiff Margo Gill's premature daughter, Robynn Davis, to get necrotizing enterocolitis, or NEC. Abbott attorney James Hurst said Davis had a 'major hypoxic event' after her 2021 birth. In March, an Illinois jury awarded $60 million in the first NEC trial against Enfamil manufacturer Mead Johnson.

July 10, 2024, 9:51 PM