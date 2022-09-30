New Suit - Trade Secrets

First Horizon National filed a breach-of-contract and trade secret lawsuit Friday in Tennessee Western District Court in connection with an underlying settlement agreement with defendant Pinnacle Financial Partners. The suit, filed by Burch Porter & Johnson, stems from a 2016 suit accusing Pinnacle of engaging in a scheme to 'lift-out' a group of First Horizon private wealth bankers. The suit accuses Pinnacle of continuing its campaign of poaching high-level First Horizon employees by conspiring with wealth management teams out of Chattanooga and Memphis. The defendant is also accused of inducing former First Horizon employees to misappropriate customer data and other confidential information. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02671, First Horizon Corporation et al v. Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Banking & Financial Services

September 30, 2022, 1:47 PM