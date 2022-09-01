New Suit - Trade Secrets

First Horizon National filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Tennessee Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Miller & Martin; and Burch, Porter & Johnson, pursues claims against former First Horizon vice president financial advisor Christopher George Frank for allegedly misappropriating confidential and proprietary information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00223, First Horizon Bank et al v. Frank.

Banking & Financial Services

September 01, 2022, 7:15 AM