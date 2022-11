New Suit - Contract

Medical Mutual of Ohio was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Ohio Northern District Court. The court case was brought by Porter Wright Morris & Arthur on behalf of First Health Group Corp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02090, First Health Group Corp. v. Medical Mutual of Ohio.

Health Care

November 18, 2022, 5:27 PM