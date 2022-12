Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Winston & Strawn on Friday removed a lawsuit against PNC Bank and Joneisha Hubbard d/b/a Bella Exquisite to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged fraudulent transfers, was filed by Davidson Sheen on behalf of First Foundation Bank. The case is 4:22-cv-04187, First Foundation Bank v. PNC Bank N.A. et al.