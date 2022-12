Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at K&L Gates on Friday removed a lawsuit against Mortgage Electronic Registration Services and other defendants to Rhode Island District Court. The suit was filed by Freeman, Mathis & Gary on behalf of First Financial, which alleges interference with servicing a mortgage. The case is 1:22-cv-00461, First Financial, LLC v. Mortgage Electronic Registration Services, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 30, 2022, 3:00 PM