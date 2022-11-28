New Suit - Trade Secrets

Jackson Lewis filed a trade secret and breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of First Financial Bank. The suit targets Novus Advisors and former First Financial employee Denis Knapschaefer for allegedly misappropriating confidential information in order to solicit the plaintiff's employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00698, First Financial Bank v. Knapschaefer et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 28, 2022, 6:13 PM