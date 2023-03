News From Law.com

In overturning a lawsuit's dismissal, a state appeals court Thursday said it was "readily apparent" a judge had tossed out the suit based on a mediator documenting "egregious" behavior by the plaintiff's nonparty representative, but that the "plaintiff was never apprised of any ADR rule" she'd purportedly broken.

New York

March 31, 2023, 3:21 PM

