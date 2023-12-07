First Department Vacates Sanction Against City Attorneys for...

News From Law.com

A New York State intermediate appeals court on Thursday overturned a lower court decision in which a defendant was sanctioned for not moving to dismiss a frivolous lawsuit filed by the plaintiff quickly enough.Plaintiff Junmei Zhang, a New York City Police Department officer, sued the city in 2015 for the negligent hiring and retention of his NYPD partner. Zhang alleges in the suit that the partner fired his gun while the duo responded to a 911 call, and that the bullet ricocheted and allegedly hit Zhang in the foot.

New York

December 07, 2023, 4:27 PM

nature of claim: /