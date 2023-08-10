First Department Says Employee Affidavit Not Enough to Valid...

News From Law.com

The Appellate Division, First Department on Thursday reversed a lower court ruling granting venue change in a medical malpractice lawsuit, finding that defendant-respondents failed to properly authenticate a forum selection clause. In a 3-2 vote – with Justices Troy Webber and Saliann Scarpulla dissenting – the panel found that an affidavit from an employee with no direct knowledge of the circumstances surrounding an electronic signature was not sufficient to enforce a contract.

