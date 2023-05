News From Law.com

A state appeals court has reversed a lower court's decision to award $62,310 in attorney fees in an injunctive action lodged by two members of the New York Board of Education Employees Local 372 who'd claimed that union leadership in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, was trying to run a "snap" union election that "undercut" members' chance for a fair process.

Education

May 02, 2023, 1:18 PM

