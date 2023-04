News From Law.com

A state appeals court has ruled a plaintiff's wrongful-death action should be restored, after the case was dismissed based on the plaintiff apparently not meeting a discovery order time limit. In a decision to revive the case, the court pointed to the plaintiff's later demonstration of the action's merits, and to the COVID-19 pandemic causing part of the discovery-process delay.

New York

April 26, 2023, 2:36 PM

